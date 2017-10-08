Numeric Investors LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Numeric Investors LLC trimmed its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 92.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 325,653 shares during the quarter. Numeric Investors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CM. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 101,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after buying an additional 47,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,738,000 after buying an additional 1,186,052 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,263,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,525,000 after buying an additional 601,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE CM) opened at 88.54 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.62 and a 52 week high of $92.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $1.0329 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Numeric Investors LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/numeric-investors-llc-has-2-million-stake-in-canadian-imperial-bank-of-commerce-cm.html.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CM. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a global financial institution. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to approximately 11 million individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients in Canada and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.