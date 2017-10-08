Numeric Investors LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Primerica, Inc. (PRI)

Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 135.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Numeric Investors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Primerica by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $100,072.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,301 shares of company stock valued at $495,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRI shares. BidaskClub raised Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) opened at 84.65 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.75 and a 12 month high of $86.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.60.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Primerica had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post $5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica Inc (Primerica) is a distributor of financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits on its in-force book of term life insurance policies, net of reinsurance, which are underwritten by its life insurance company subsidiaries.

