NovoCure Limited (NVCR) and Omeros Corporation (OMER) Head to Head Contrast

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get NovoCure Limited alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NovoCure Limited and Omeros Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure Limited 0 1 6 0 2.86 Omeros Corporation 0 1 5 1 3.00

NovoCure Limited currently has a consensus price target of $20.14, suggesting a potential upside of 11.59%. Omeros Corporation has a consensus price target of $33.38, suggesting a potential upside of 55.38%. Given Omeros Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Omeros Corporation is more favorable than NovoCure Limited.

Volatility & Risk

NovoCure Limited has a beta of 4.34, indicating that its share price is 334% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omeros Corporation has a beta of 3.57, indicating that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure Limited and Omeros Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure Limited -75.91% -69.48% -34.71% Omeros Corporation -117.61% N/A -62.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.8% of NovoCure Limited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Omeros Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of NovoCure Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Omeros Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NovoCure Limited and Omeros Corporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure Limited $125.17 million 12.83 -$69.14 million ($1.10) -16.41 Omeros Corporation $53.60 million 19.19 -$48.15 million ($1.46) -14.71

Omeros Corporation has higher revenue, but lower earnings than NovoCure Limited. NovoCure Limited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omeros Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About NovoCure Limited

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline. In addition to its clinical and commercial progress in GBM, it is planning or conducting clinical trials evaluating the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and mesothelioma. TTFields are delivered through a portable, medical device. The complete delivery system, which is designed to allow patients to go about their daily activities while receiving continuous cancer treatment, includes a portable electric field generator, transducer arrays, rechargeable batteries and accessories.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market, as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies and disorders of the central nervous system. Its marketed drug product, Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), is used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens (IOL) replacement. Omidria is derived from its PharmacoSurgery platform, which is designed for patients undergoing ophthalmological, arthroscopic, urological and other surgical procedures. Its PharmacoSurgery platform is based on low-dose combinations of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved therapeutic agents delivered directly to the surgical site throughout the duration of the procedure to inhibit preemptively inflammation and other problems caused by surgical trauma, and to provide clinical assistances both during and after surgery.

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.