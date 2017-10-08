Novartis AG (NVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Novartis has a strong oncology portfolio of drugs like Afinitor, Exjade, Jakavi, Zykadia, Tasigna, Jadenu, and the recently approved Kisqali. The recent approval of Kymriah for acute lymphoblastic leukemia is a major boost for Novartis given the potential in the CAR T therapy space.Growth drivers like Cosentyx and Entresto, more than offset the impact of generic erosion, mainly due to Glivec. Cosentyx hit blockbuster status in 2016. Earlier, Novartis announced that it is mulling strategic options for its lagging eye-care unit Alcon which includes retaining the business, or a separation via capital market transactions such as a spin-off or an initial public offering. The company will elaborate on its plans for Alcon by end of the year. We are also impressed by the progress in the biosimilars portfolio as the company is on track to launch five more biosimilars by 2020. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry so far in 2017.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NVS. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Novartis AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Cowen and Company set a $90.00 price target on Novartis AG and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis AG from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis AG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.12.

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) opened at 85.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $200.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.73. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. Novartis AG had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post $4.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG by 4.6% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG by 38.1% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG by 72.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis AG

Novartis AG is a holding company, which provides healthcare solutions. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, Alcon and Corporate activities.

