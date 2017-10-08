Deutsche Bank AG set a CHF 83.50 price target on Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC Holdings plc set a CHF 85 target price on shares of Novartis AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a CHF 75 price target on Novartis AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 85 price target on Novartis AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays PLC set a CHF 80 price target on Novartis AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a CHF 80 price target on Novartis AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 85.17.

Novartis AG (NOVN) opened at 84.05 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of CHK 67.40 and a 52 week high of CHK 84.60. The firm has a market cap of CHK 196.92 billion and a PE ratio of 30.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of CHK 81.73 and a 200-day moving average of CHK 79.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/novartis-ag-novn-given-a-chf-83-50-price-target-at-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

Novartis AG Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris.

