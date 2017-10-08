Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

NVMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 31.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.1% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) opened at 28.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $787.89 million, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.91. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post $1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. provides metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The Company offers in-line Optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems, which are attached directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its metrology systems measure various film thickness and composition properties, as well as critical-dimension (CD) variables during various front-end and back-end of line steps in the semiconductor wafer fabrication process.

