Nottingham Advisors Inc. Holds Holdings in Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney Company (The) were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,739,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,681,023,000 after acquiring an additional 456,053 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,846,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,003,124,000 after acquiring an additional 101,808 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,623,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $864,386,000 after acquiring an additional 150,316 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,823,364 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $638,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 4.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,707,552 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $533,790,000 after acquiring an additional 185,290 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney Company (The) alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/nottingham-advisors-inc-holds-holdings-in-walt-disney-company-the-dis.html.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Vetr downgraded Walt Disney Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.55 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

In other Walt Disney Company (The) news, Director Maria Elena Lagomasino purchased 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.34 per share, with a total value of $99,883.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,880.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney Company (DIS) traded down 0.04% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,859,867 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.91 and its 200-day moving average is $106.38. Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.32 and a 52-week high of $116.10. The company has a market capitalization of $154.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Walt Disney Company (The) had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.22%. Walt Disney Company (The)’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Company will post $5.81 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company (The) Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.