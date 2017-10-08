Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is one of 44 public companies in the “Aerospace & Defense” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Northrop Grumman Corporation to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Northrop Grumman Corporation pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Northrop Grumman Corporation pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Aerospace & Defense” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 36.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrop Grumman Corporation has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Northrop Grumman Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrop Grumman Corporation 9.20% 39.22% 8.74% Northrop Grumman Corporation Competitors -5.04% 25.16% 3.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Northrop Grumman Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Northrop Grumman Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northrop Grumman Corporation and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Northrop Grumman Corporation $25.19 billion $3.80 billion 22.41 Northrop Grumman Corporation Competitors $8.56 billion $1.20 billion 81.57

Northrop Grumman Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Northrop Grumman Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Northrop Grumman Corporation has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s peers have a beta of 1.06, meaning that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Northrop Grumman Corporation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrop Grumman Corporation 0 6 7 1 2.64 Northrop Grumman Corporation Competitors 470 2071 2303 81 2.41

Northrop Grumman Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $276.01, indicating a potential downside of 5.91%. As a group, “Aerospace & Defense” companies have a potential upside of 2.95%. Given Northrop Grumman Corporation’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northrop Grumman Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Northrop Grumman Corporation beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Northrop Grumman Corporation Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services. The Company’s Aerospace Systems segment is engaged in the design, development, integration and production of manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics and other systems/subsystems. The Mission Systems segment offers mission solutions and multifunction systems for Department of Defense (DoD), intelligence community, international, federal civil and commercial customers. The Technology Services segment provides logistics solutions supporting the full life cycle of platforms and systems for global defense and federal-civil customers.

