Northland Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for On Track Innovations Ltd (OTIV)

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OTIV. ValuEngine downgraded On Track Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded On Track Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on On Track Innovations in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.25 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised On Track Innovations from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.38.

Shares of On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) traded up 6.76% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 677,219 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. The company’s market cap is $64.97 million. On Track Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in On Track Innovations stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.99% of On Track Innovations worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. is a developer of cashless payment solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail and Mass Transit, Petroleum, Parking and Other. The Company offers solutions for banking, mobile network operators, vending, mass transit, petroleum and parking. The Company provides its customers with training and installation support, customer service and technical support.

