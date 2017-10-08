Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Northgate plc (LON:NTG) in a research note released on Thursday. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 575 ($7.63) price objective on the stock.

NTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.96) price target on shares of Northgate plc in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.63) price target on shares of Northgate plc in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, N+1 Singer reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 638 ($8.46) price target on shares of Northgate plc in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 565.50 ($7.50).

Get Northgate plc alerts:

Shares of Northgate plc (LON NTG) opened at 448.75 on Thursday. Northgate plc has a 12 month low of GBX 392.02 and a 12 month high of GBX 575.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 418.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 477.88. The firm’s market cap is GBX 594.56 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/northgate-plc-ntg-earns-buy-rating-from-numis-securities-ltd.html.

In other news, insider Claire Miles purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.68) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($28,385.73). Also, insider Andrew Page purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 422 ($5.60) per share, with a total value of £126,600 ($167,926.78).

About Northgate plc

Northgate plc is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the light commercial vehicle hire business in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Spain. The Company’s segments include UK, Spain and Corporate. The Company has a national network of approximately 80 branches across the United Kingdom and Ireland with a total fleet size of over 53,000 vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Northgate plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northgate plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.