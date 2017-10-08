Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 134,148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Carlisle Companies worth $50,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2,245.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,977,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $636,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722,532 shares during the period. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,025,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,203,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,334,000 after acquiring an additional 552,567 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,041,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,277,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,202,000 after acquiring an additional 383,088 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies Incorporated alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/northern-trust-corp-cuts-stake-in-carlisle-companies-incorporated-csl.html.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $589,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) opened at 102.74 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $92.09 and a 12 month high of $116.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average is $99.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post $5.15 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that serve a range of markets, including commercial roofing, energy, agriculture, mining, construction, aerospace and defense electronics, medical technology, transportation, general industrial, protective coatings, wood, auto refinishing, foodservice, and healthcare and sanitary maintenance.

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.