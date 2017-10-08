Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,098,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 229,576 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.95% of Urban Edge Properties worth $49,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 289,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,713,000 after purchasing an additional 52,889 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,472,000 after purchasing an additional 129,556 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) opened at 24.55 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UE. Evercore ISI cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on managing, developing, redeveloping and acquiring retail real estate in urban communities, in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge Properties LP (UELP or the Operating Partnership) serves as its partnership subsidiary and owns, through affiliates, all of its real estate properties and other assets.

