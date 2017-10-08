Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 124,581 Shares of CACI International, Inc. (CACI)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 124,581 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of CACI International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of CACI International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of CACI International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of CACI International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles P. Revoile sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,884.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $809,341.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,806 shares of company stock worth $1,016,596 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CACI. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. FBR & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen and Company raised CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE CACI) opened at 142.20 on Friday. CACI International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.05 and a 1-year high of $144.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.56.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. CACI International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CACI International, Inc. will post $6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc is a simulation technology company. The Company provides information solutions and services. The Company operates through two segments: domestic operations and international operations. It serves clients in the United States federal government and commercial markets, primarily throughout North America and internationally on behalf of the United States customers, as well as in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

