Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.18 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in F5 Networks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,397 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in F5 Networks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,590 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Edward Julian Eames sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $528,118.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Reinland sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $747,478.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,682.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,607. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) opened at 119.00 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.45 and a 12-month high of $149.50. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.01 and its 200 day moving average is $126.88.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The network technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. The firm had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.57 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 33.85% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post $8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of F5 Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lowered shares of F5 Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of F5 Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.71.

F5 Networks, Inc is a developer and provider of software defined application services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, servers and storage systems.

