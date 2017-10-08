Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NTDOY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

Get Nintendo Co. Ltd alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTDOY. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Nintendo Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. CLSA raised shares of Nintendo Co. from a sell rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of Nintendo Co. (NASDAQ:NTDOY) opened at 48.67 on Wednesday. Nintendo Co. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $49.16.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nintendo Co., Ltd (NTDOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/nintendo-co-ltd-ntdoy-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo Co. by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 449,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after buying an additional 64,320 shares during the period. GRATRY & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo Co. by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period.

About Nintendo Co.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nintendo Co. (NTDOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Co. Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo Co. Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.