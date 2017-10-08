Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) Holdings Trimmed by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,080 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen N.V. were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLSN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nielsen N.V. by 4,459.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,913,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,040,000 after buying an additional 30,235,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Nielsen N.V. by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,007,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,469,362,000 after buying an additional 6,648,088 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nielsen N.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,700,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Nielsen N.V. by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,952,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,819,000 after buying an additional 2,897,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nielsen N.V. by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,155,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,368,000 after buying an additional 2,047,456 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered Nielsen N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised Nielsen N.V. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen N.V. from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) opened at 41.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.99. Nielsen N.V. has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.96.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Nielsen N.V. had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nielsen N.V. will post $2.60 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Hasker sold 20,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $899,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen M. Hoguet sold 18,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $726,366.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,484. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

