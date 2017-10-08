NFC Investments LLC Buys 19,940 Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

NFC Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,657,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,940 shares during the quarter. MGIC Investment Corporation makes up about 6.6% of NFC Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NFC Investments LLC owned about 0.45% of MGIC Investment Corporation worth $18,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment Corporation by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,753,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment Corporation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,319,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,585,000 after purchasing an additional 397,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MGIC Investment Corporation by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,197,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in MGIC Investment Corporation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,909,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,987 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in MGIC Investment Corporation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,560,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,672,000 after purchasing an additional 490,096 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGIC Investment Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment Corporation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of MGIC Investment Corporation in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) traded down 0.87% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. 1,763,468 shares of the stock were exchanged. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.16.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $263.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.43 million. MGIC Investment Corporation had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 34.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corporation will post $1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Corporation Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services. The Company provides mortgage insurance to lenders throughout the United States and to government-sponsored entities to protect against loss from defaults on low down payment residential mortgage loans.

