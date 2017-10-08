Friedberg Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners, accounts for 1.5% of Friedberg Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Friedberg Investment Management owned about 0.18% of NextEra Energy Partners, worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, by 10.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, RiverPoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners LP alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) Shares Sold by Friedberg Investment Management” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/nextera-energy-partners-lp-nep-shares-sold-by-friedberg-investment-management.html.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy Partners, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded NextEra Energy Partners, from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners, in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners, from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

In other NextEra Energy Partners, news, insider Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of NextEra Energy Partners, stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.23 per share, with a total value of $191,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) traded up 0.15% on Friday, hitting $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 80,746 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.24.

NextEra Energy Partners, (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners, had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post $1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners, Company Profile

Nextera Energy Partners, LP is a limited partnership formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects. The Company, through its limited partnership interest in NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP (NEP OpCo), owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.