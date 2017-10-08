Newfield Exploration Company (NFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $423.76 Million

Brokerages forecast that Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) will report sales of $423.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Newfield Exploration’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $482.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.80 million. Newfield Exploration reported sales of $392.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newfield Exploration will report full year sales of $423.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newfield Exploration.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Newfield Exploration from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $40.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Newfield Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

In other news, Director Roger B. Plank acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,846.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $349,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Newfield Exploration by 3.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Newfield Exploration by 67.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,236,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after buying an additional 497,431 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its position in Newfield Exploration by 22.8% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 253,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 47,194 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Newfield Exploration by 21.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Newfield Exploration by 106.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 74,768 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE NFX) traded down 0.72% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.25. 2,893,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. Newfield Exploration has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

