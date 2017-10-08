New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 288,237 Shares of Huntsman Corporation (HUN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288,237 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Huntsman Corporation worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Huntsman Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Huntsman Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Opera Trading Capital bought a new position in Huntsman Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Huntsman Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Huntsman Corporation by 9.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman Corporation alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Huntsman Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Huntsman Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Huntsman Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) opened at 27.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 2.79. Huntsman Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $28.67.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. Huntsman Corporation had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Huntsman Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman Corporation will post $2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Huntsman Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-sells-288237-shares-of-huntsman-corporation-hun.html.

Huntsman Corporation Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). The Company operates through five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.