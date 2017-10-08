New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 30,620 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,620 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.31% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $14,796,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,100,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4,601.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,371,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,400 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 59,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $2,703,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBGI. ValuEngine upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark Co. lifted their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Howard E. Friedman sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $32,299.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ SBGI) opened at 32.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $43.05.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $679.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post $2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a television broadcasting company. The Company focuses on providing content on its local television stations and digital platforms. The Company’s segments are broadcast, other and corporate. The Broadcast segment consists of its broadcast television stations. The content distributed through its broadcast platform consists of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, it owns networks, and other original programming produced by it.

