New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10 Million Stake in Semtech Corporation (SMTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40,814 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.43% of Semtech Corporation worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Semtech Corporation by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Semtech Corporation by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP grew its position in shares of Semtech Corporation by 515.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semtech Corporation (SMTC) opened at 38.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09. Semtech Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $41.15. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.91 million. Semtech Corporation had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 11.00%. Semtech Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Corporation will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Semtech Corporation in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Semtech Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Semtech Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Semtech Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Semtech Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, SVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mohan Maheswaran sold 2,500 shares of Semtech Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $89,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,058.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,294 shares of company stock worth $2,031,987. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Semtech Corporation Company Profile

Semtech Corporation is a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The Company designs, develops and markets a range of products for commercial applications, which are sold into the enterprise computing, communications, consumer and industrial end-markets. Its product lines include Signal Integrity, Protection, Wireless and Sensing, and Power and High-Reliability.

