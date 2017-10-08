New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 10,300 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,388,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,260,918,000 after buying an additional 2,452,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,497,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,066,900,000 after buying an additional 3,982,002 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,981,830 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,013,000 after buying an additional 176,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,803,885 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $638,530,000 after buying an additional 9,200,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,065,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $501,966,000 after buying an additional 1,744,860 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

WARNING: “New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 10,300 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/new-mexico-educational-retirement-board-sells-10300-shares-of-conocophillips-cop.html.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) opened at 48.86 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.93. The company’s market capitalization is $59.46 billion.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.98%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Scotiabank set a $54.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.45.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.