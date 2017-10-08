New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has $757,000 Stake in Dow Chemical Co (DOW)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reduced its position in Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dow Chemical by 36.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dow Chemical by 33.7% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dow Chemical by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dow Chemical by 49.3% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dow Chemical by 262.7% during the first quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on DOW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dow Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dow Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.02.

Shares of Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) opened at 66.65 on Friday. Dow Chemical Co has a 52 week low of $51.57 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 billion. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dow Chemical Co will post $4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Dow Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 76.99%.

