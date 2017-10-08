Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) PT Raised to $180.00

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Vetr downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 target price (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) opened at 198.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.90 and a beta of 1.09. Netflix has a 1-year low of $97.63 and a 1-year high of $198.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.66. Netflix also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 122,784 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 283% compared to the average volume of 32,078 call options.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Netflix had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix will post $1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Friedland sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $705,891.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 109,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.61, for a total value of $20,598,852.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,214 shares in the company, valued at $20,598,852.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,067 shares of company stock worth $56,923,386 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Monetta Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 117,245 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,325,542 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $195,929,000 after purchasing an additional 199,010 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $23,835,000 after purchasing an additional 86,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

