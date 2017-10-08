Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.51.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Vetr upgraded Netflix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.49 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Netflix from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Netflix Inc. alerts:

Netflix (NFLX) traded up 1.87% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,348,356 shares. The stock has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 240.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.66. Netflix has a 52-week low of $97.63 and a 52-week high of $198.92. Netflix also was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 122,784 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 283% compared to the average volume of 32,078 call options.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Netflix had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $175,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 12,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total value of $2,264,787.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,115.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 316,067 shares of company stock worth $56,923,386. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 198.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 208,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,218,000 after buying an additional 138,945 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its stake in Netflix by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,531 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $192,231,000 after buying an additional 25,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $43,264,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/netflix-inc-nflx-given-consensus-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.