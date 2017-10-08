Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Given a $88.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been assigned a $88.00 price objective by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 55.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.18.

Netflix (NFLX) opened at 198.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.66. The company has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 240.90 and a beta of 1.09. Netflix has a 12-month low of $97.63 and a 12-month high of $198.92. Netflix also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 122,784 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 283% compared to the typical daily volume of 32,078 call options.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 3.55%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 109,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.61, for a total transaction of $20,598,852.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,598,852.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Friedland sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.17, for a total value of $454,696.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,433.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,067 shares of company stock valued at $56,923,386. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.6% during the second quarter. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. now owns 702 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3,361.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

