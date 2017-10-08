NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) traded up 1.31% during trading on Friday, reaching $276.69. The company had a trading volume of 948,060 shares. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.11 and a 52 week high of $337.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays PLC started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a $325.00 price target on NetEase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CLSA downgraded NetEase from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.59.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

