NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Craig Hallum

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $8.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded NeoPhotonics Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS AG downgraded NeoPhotonics Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised NeoPhotonics Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get NeoPhotonics Corporation alerts:

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE NPTN) opened at 4.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The company’s market capitalization is $216.44 million. NeoPhotonics Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $16.61.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. NeoPhotonics Corporation had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corporation will post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/neophotonics-corporation-nptn-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-craig-hallum.html.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,787.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin Lee Sitler sold 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $281,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,960.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation by 15.7% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,265,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 307,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation by 13.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics Corporation

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures and markets optoelectronic products that transmit, receive and switch digital optical signals for communications networks. The Company develops and manufactures Transmitter Products, Receiver Products and Switch Products that are used in ultra-high speed digital optical communications, high speed switching and provisioning, and access connections for wireless and fiber-to-the-home communications networks.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.