NBW Capital LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in CoBiz Financial Inc. (COBZ)

NBW Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of CoBiz Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:COBZ) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.33% of CoBiz Financial worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COBZ. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CoBiz Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoBiz Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoBiz Financial during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CoBiz Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of CoBiz Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In other CoBiz Financial news, CEO Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $140,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,242 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,184.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard J. Dalton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,543 shares of company stock worth $488,016. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CoBiz Financial Inc. (COBZ) traded up 0.78% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. 331,029 shares of the company were exchanged. CoBiz Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $798.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. CoBiz Financial had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoBiz Financial Inc. will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of CoBiz Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CoBiz Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

About CoBiz Financial

CoBiz Financial Inc is a financial holding company. The Company provides a range of banking and related services through its subsidiaries, CoBiz Bank (Bank), CoBiz Insurance, Inc and CoBiz IM, Inc (CoBiz IM). The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Fee-Based Lines, and Corporate Support and Other.

