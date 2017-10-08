NBW Capital LLC Acquires 3,479 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)

NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NASDAQ:IIPR) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned 1.29% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares in the last quarter.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) traded down 0.79% during trading on Friday, hitting $18.83. 21,785 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $65.92 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. The Company intends to acquire its properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases.

