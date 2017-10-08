Navient Corporation (NAVI) & World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) Critical Contrast

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Navient Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of World Acceptance Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Navient Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of World Acceptance Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Navient Corporation has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Acceptance Corporation has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Navient Corporation and World Acceptance Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navient Corporation 0 6 4 0 2.40 World Acceptance Corporation 3 0 0 0 1.00

Navient Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $18.30, indicating a potential upside of 45.24%. World Acceptance Corporation has a consensus price target of $52.33, indicating a potential downside of 37.93%. Given Navient Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Navient Corporation is more favorable than World Acceptance Corporation.

Profitability

This table compares Navient Corporation and World Acceptance Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navient Corporation 11.50% 14.05% 0.43% World Acceptance Corporation 13.13% 15.75% 8.48%

Dividends

Navient Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. World Acceptance Corporation does not pay a dividend. Navient Corporation pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navient Corporation and World Acceptance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navient Corporation $1.91 billion 1.81 $520.79 million $1.90 6.63 World Acceptance Corporation $533.56 million 1.38 $136.07 million $7.98 10.57

Navient Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than World Acceptance Corporation. Navient Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than World Acceptance Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Navient Corporation beats World Acceptance Corporation on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navient Corporation

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or federally guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP). It operates through four segments: FFELP Loans, Private Education Loans, Business Services and Other. It also holds the portfolio of Private Education Loans. It services its own portfolio of education loans, as well as education loans owned by the United States Department of Education (ED), financial institutions and nonprofit education lenders. It also provides business processing services to education-related clients, such as guaranty agencies and colleges and universities. It provides additional business processing services to a range of other clients, including federal agencies, state and local governments, healthcare systems and other healthcare providers and municipalities.

About World Acceptance Corporation

World Acceptance Corporation operates a small-loan consumer finance business in 15 states and Mexico as of March 31, 2016. The Company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. The Company offers standardized installment loans generally between $300 and $4,000 through 1,339 branches in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Mexico as of March 31, 2016. The Company generally serves individuals with limited access to other sources of consumer credit, such as banks, credit unions, other consumer finance businesses and credit card lenders. In the United States branches, the Company also offers income tax return preparation services to its loan customers and other individuals.

