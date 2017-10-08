Navient Corporation (NAVI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.67. 2,463,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 2,555,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Navient Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Navient Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Navient Corporation from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Navient Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Navient Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Navient Corporation had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient Corporation will post $1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Navient Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Navient Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 28,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Navient Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Navient Corporation by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in Navient Corporation by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Navient Corporation by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Navient Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or federally guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

