Nationwide Fund Advisors Sells 573,591 Shares of Rice Energy Inc. (RICE)

Nationwide Fund Advisors decreased its stake in Rice Energy Inc. (NYSE:RICE) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 573,591 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.07% of Rice Energy worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RICE. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Energy in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Rice Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rice Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rice Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in shares of Rice Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $26.00 target price on Rice Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Rice Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Rice Energy in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Rice Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 target price on Rice Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.93.

Rice Energy Inc. (NYSE:RICE) opened at 27.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71. Rice Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company’s market cap is $5.93 billion.

Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.27 million. Rice Energy had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. Rice Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rice Energy Inc. will post $0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rice Energy Company Profile

Rice Energy Inc (Rice Energy) is an independent natural gas and oil company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Midstream.

