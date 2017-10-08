Nationwide Fund Advisors Sells 1,013 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA)

Nationwide Fund Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.16% of Murphy USA worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NGAM Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 6.0% during the second quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. now owns 25,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Murphy USA by 29.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Murphy USA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Murphy USA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/nationwide-fund-advisors-sells-1013-shares-of-murphy-usa-inc-musa.html.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other Murphy USA news, EVP Daryl R. Schofield acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $73,603.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,356.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) opened at 71.68 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $79.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average is $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post $3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc is engaged in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and merchandise through a chain of retail stores. The Company operates through the Marketing segment. The Marketing segment includes its retail marketing sites and product supply, and wholesale assets. As of December 31, 2016, its retail stores were located in 26 states, primarily in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.