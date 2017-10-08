Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) opened at 12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.13. National Australia Bank has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “National Australia Bank Ltd. (NABZY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/national-australia-bank-ltd-nabzy-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited is a business bank engaged in providing personal banking and business banking services. The Company’s segments include Business & Private Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking (CIB), Consumer Banking & Wealth Management, Customer Products & Services and NZ Banking.

