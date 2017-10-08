Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nanometrics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. Nanometrics reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nanometrics.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.37 million. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on NANO. BidaskClub downgraded Nanometrics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nanometrics in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Nanometrics (NANO) traded up 0.93% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.28. The company had a trading volume of 79,939 shares. Nanometrics has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $721.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46.

In other news, CFO Jeff Andreson sold 7,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $196,086.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Stultz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $503,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,398.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,540. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated is a provider of process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, including sensors, optoelectronic devices, high-brightness (HB) light emitting diodes (LEDs), discretes and data storages components.

