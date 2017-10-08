Nadler Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,381 Shares of Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,035,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,832 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,260,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,433,000 after buying an additional 377,404 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,683,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,431,000 after buying an additional 228,405 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Pfizer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,263,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,071,000 after buying an additional 1,649,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,534,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,562,000 after buying an additional 227,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Vetr lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.71 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

In other Pfizer news, CEO Ian C. Read sold 96,950 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $3,296,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,521 shares of company stock worth $15,813,961. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE PFE) traded up 0.14% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. 12,060,086 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69. Pfizer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer, Inc. will post $2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

