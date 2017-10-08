Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.55. 9,005,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 8,034,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

The firm’s market cap is $2.16 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $630.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.79 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post ($1.50) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is currently -9.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. owns and operates a land-based drilling rig fleet. The Company is a provider of offshore platform drilling rigs in the United States and multiple international markets. The Company conducts its Drilling & Rig Services business through four segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling and Rig Services.

