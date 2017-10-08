Mylan N.V. (MYL) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MYL. Wells Fargo & Company set a $32.00 price target on Mylan N.V. and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $34.00 price target on Mylan N.V. and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Mylan N.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Mylan N.V. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mylan N.V. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mylan N.V. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.99.

Shares of Mylan N.V. (MYL) opened at 38.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. Mylan N.V. has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Mylan N.V. had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mylan N.V. will post $4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Mylan N.V. by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan N.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mylan N.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan N.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan N.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

