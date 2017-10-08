Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, by 956.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,405,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,049,000 after buying an additional 9,420,526 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, during the 1st quarter worth about $72,060,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, by 22,166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 719,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,962,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,965,000 after buying an additional 420,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in McCormick & Company, by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,872,000 after buying an additional 368,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) opened at 98.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.87. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $88.64 and a 52 week high of $106.50.

McCormick & Company, (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. McCormick & Company, had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post $4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. McCormick & Company,’s payout ratio is currently 51.93%.

In other McCormick & Company, news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 5,500 shares of McCormick & Company, stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total value of $564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

