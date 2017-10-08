Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Unum Group (UNM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $3,930,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 144,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 30.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,109,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,982,000 after acquiring an additional 727,487 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $5,538,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 745,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,783,000 after acquiring an additional 38,078 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group (UNM) opened at 52.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.59. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $52.75.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post $4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 2,460 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $123,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Godwin sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Sunday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its segments include Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

