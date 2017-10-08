M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 820.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,566,000 after purchasing an additional 386,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,081,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,766,000 after purchasing an additional 146,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/mt-bank-corp-raises-position-in-reliance-steel-aluminum-co-rs.html.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) opened at 76.31 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $88.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average is $74.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.45). Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.57%. Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post $5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co is a metals service center company in North America (the United States and Canada). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s network of metals service centers operated over 300 locations in 39 states in the United States and in 12 other countries (Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.