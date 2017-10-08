M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSE:FNDA) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 21,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Opes Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Advisors Inc now owns 148,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,676,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/mt-bank-corp-grows-holdings-in-schwab-fundamental-u-s-small-company-index-etf-fnda.html.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) opened at 36.63 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1103 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSE:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.