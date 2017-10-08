Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Shares of Motorola Solutions (MSI) opened at 89.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.08. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $71.24 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post $5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eduardo F. Conrado sold 6,998 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $623,731.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,333.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce W. Brda sold 25,299 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total value of $2,254,393.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,402.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. The Company’s Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines: Devices and Systems.

