Morgan Stanley Raises Unum Group (UNM) Price Target to $55.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Unum Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) opened at 52.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.59. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post $4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Godwin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $123,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its segments include Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

