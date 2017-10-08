Morgan Stanley Raises LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Price Target to $42.00

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded LPL Financial Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nomura boosted their price objective on LPL Financial Holdings from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LPL Financial Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of LPL Financial Holdings in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.60.

LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA) traded up 0.83% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.30. 651,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. LPL Financial Holdings has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $53.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38.

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. LPL Financial Holdings had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings will post $2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. 361 Capital LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings by 322.0% in the 2nd quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 93,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 71,040 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 208,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial Holdings

LPL Financial Holdings Inc is a broker-dealer, a custodian for registered investment advisors and an independent consultant to retirement plans. The Company provides a platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors, including financial advisors at financial institutions across the country.

