Morgan Stanley set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOKIA. Barclays PLC set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €6.40 ($7.53) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €6.14 ($7.23).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/morgan-stanley-analysts-give-nokia-oyj-nokia-a-6-30-price-target.html.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.