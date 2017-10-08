Morgan Stanley Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) a €41.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BNP Paribas set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.88 ($45.74).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) opened at 38.287 on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €32.10 and a 52-week high of €48.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €37.71 and its 200-day moving average is €37.83. The company has a market cap of €7.09 billion and a PE ratio of 26.350.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment division offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

