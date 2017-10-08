Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.17% of Myers Industries worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after buying an additional 59,870 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 157,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) traded up 0.23% during trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. 66,247 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.64 million, a P/E ratio of 166.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.95 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 415.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MYE. BidaskClub cut shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Myers Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc is an international manufacturing and distribution company. The Company operates through two segments: Material Handling and Distribution. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 15 manufacturing facilities, 20 sales offices, four distribution centers and three distribution branches located throughout North, Central and South America.

